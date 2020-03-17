Fregat Upper Stage Puts Glonass-M Satellite Into Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A Fregat upper stage put the Glonass-M navigation satellite into orbit, Russia's Defense Ministry told reporters.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Fregat and the satellite was launched on March 16 at 21:28 Moscow time (06:28pm GMT) from the Plesetsk space center.

"The Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift carrier rocket successfully put the Glonass-M Russian navigation satellite into the precalculated orbit at the set time," the ministry said.