UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fregat Upper Stage Puts Gonets-M Satellites Into Calculated Orbit -Russia Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Fregat Upper Stage Puts Gonets-M Satellites Into Calculated Orbit -Russia Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Gonets-M communication satellites and a satellite launched for the Russian Defense Ministry have been put into the calculated orbit, the ministry said in a statement.

"A Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift carrier rocket, launched today, December 3, at 04:14 a.m.

(Moscow time) from the Plesetsk space center (Arkhangelsk Region), at the set time put satellites of the Gonets-M low-orbit commercial satellite communications system and the service platform of the ERA-1 nanosized satellite developed in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry into their calculated orbits," the statement said.

The ministry said the blastoff of the Soyuz launch vehicle and the orbiting of satellites had taken place in a normal mode.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicle December From Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

10 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

10 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

9 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.