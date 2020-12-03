Fregat Upper Stage Puts Gonets-M Satellites Into Calculated Orbit -Russia Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Gonets-M communication satellites and a satellite launched for the Russian Defense Ministry have been put into the calculated orbit, the ministry said in a statement.

"A Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift carrier rocket, launched today, December 3, at 04:14 a.m.

(Moscow time) from the Plesetsk space center (Arkhangelsk Region), at the set time put satellites of the Gonets-M low-orbit commercial satellite communications system and the service platform of the ERA-1 nanosized satellite developed in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry into their calculated orbits," the statement said.

The ministry said the blastoff of the Soyuz launch vehicle and the orbiting of satellites had taken place in a normal mode.