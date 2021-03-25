Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separates From Russian Soyuz-2 Rocket -Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Fregat upper stage with 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket launched from Russia's Vostochny space center, according to a broadcast on Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

The Soyuz-2 rocket with the UK satellites was launched from Vostochny earlier on Thursday.

This was the fifth Russian space launch in 2021 and this year's first one from Vostochny.