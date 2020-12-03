Fregat Upper Stage With Satellites Properly Separates From Soyuz-2.1b - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The payload, including the Fregat upper stage and Gonets-M satellites, has separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The payload of the Soyuz-2.

1b space rocket as part of the Fregat upper stage, the Gonets-M satellite communication system satellites and a satellite launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, at the estimated time, 04:24 a.m. Moscow time, separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket in a normal mode," the ministry said.