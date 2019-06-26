UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Consumer Group Launches Class Action Against Google

Daniyal Sohail 23 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

French consumer group launches class action against Google

A French consumer rights group said Wednesday that it has launched a class action lawsuit against US tech giant Google for violating the EU's strict data privacy laws

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A French consumer rights group said Wednesday that it has launched a class action lawsuit against US tech giant Google for violating the EU's strict data privacy laws.

The UFC-Que Choisir group said in a statement that the goal of its class action in Paris is to "end the insidious exploitation of users' personal data, particularly those using Android devices with a Google account, and compensate them for up to 1,000 Euros ($1,135)".

"This compensation claim is a first in France as well as Europe," UFC-Que Choisir president Alain Bazot told AFP.

"If the judge rules in favour, there are potentially 28 million Android users in France that could be entitled to compensation," he added.

The class action comes after the internet behemoth suffered two recent blows in France.

In January, France's CNIL data watchdog slapped Google with a record 50-million-euro fine for failing to meet the EU's tough General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in May last year.

Then in February, the Paris district level court ordered Google to remove "abusive" clauses from the service conditions it requires consumers to accept.

UFC-Que Choisir on Wednesday accused Google of "drowning consumers in endless confidentiality rules" and "maintaining a veritable obstacle course" when it comes to users' geolocation.

"It's a real invasion of privacy," said Bazot, adding that "even when you do not use Google's services, your phone geolocates you 340 times a day!"The consumer group said it had tried to reach an amicable agreement but had been unsuccessful, so launched the class action suit in Paris against Google Ireland, the internet giant's European hub, and Google LLC.

Bazot did not expect a quick outcome, saying the procedure could take seven to eight years, or more.

Related Topics

Internet Google Europe France Fine Paris Ireland Hub January February May From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

New China-Europe freight train route launches in e ..

4 minutes ago

Health Authority advises to adopt protective measu ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to provide science & technology education to ..

16 seconds ago

DPR Interior Ministry Says Established Names of Uk ..

18 seconds ago

14 held with contraband in Sargodha

20 seconds ago

Poverty rates in Tibet drops to 5.6 percent

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.