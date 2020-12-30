UrduPoint.com
French Defense Minister Hails Launch Of Satellite СSO-2 Aboard Russian Rocket Soyuz

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

French Defense Minister Hails Launch of Satellite СSO-2 Aboard Russian Rocket Soyuz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly has praised the launch of the Russian vehicle, Soyuz, with French Earth observation satellite СSO-2 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The launch of the Soyuz rocket was earlier postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Successful launch of the military observation satellite CSO-2. New eyes in space for our operations," Parly tweeted late on Tuesday.

Military satellite CSO-2, created for the French National Centre for Space Studies and the Directorate General for Armaments on behalf of the French armed forces and intended for defense and security applications, is to be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 480 kilometers.

