UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Finance Minister Defiant As Trump Threatens Retaliation Over Macron's Digital Tax

Daniyal Sohail 49 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

French Finance Minister Defiant as Trump Threatens Retaliation Over Macron's Digital Tax

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday that Paris would go ahead with taxing big tech firms for offering digital services after US President Donald Trump hinted at retaliatory tariffs on French wine.

President Emmanuel Macron signed the 3 percent tax into law on Thursday. It is expected to hit big-earning US companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

"Universal taxation of digital activities is a challenge for all of us. We want to reach a deal on it within G7 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In the meantime, France will implement its national decisions," Le Maire was quoted as saying by BFMTV.

Trump lashed out at Macron in a tweet, saying no one should tax US companies but their home country. He promised to come up shortly with "a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness," adding that he had always said American wine was better than French wine.

Related Topics

Google Facebook France Trump Paris Apple All

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

38 minutes ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

40 minutes ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

1 hour ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

1 hour ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.