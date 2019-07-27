PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday that Paris would go ahead with taxing big tech firms for offering digital services after US President Donald Trump hinted at retaliatory tariffs on French wine.

President Emmanuel Macron signed the 3 percent tax into law on Thursday. It is expected to hit big-earning US companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

"Universal taxation of digital activities is a challenge for all of us. We want to reach a deal on it within G7 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In the meantime, France will implement its national decisions," Le Maire was quoted as saying by BFMTV.

Trump lashed out at Macron in a tweet, saying no one should tax US companies but their home country. He promised to come up shortly with "a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness," adding that he had always said American wine was better than French wine.