French Interior Ministry Denies Restrictions on Internet Access Due to Unrest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The French Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the recent statement attributed to the French police which said that access to the internet in the country was restricted due to riots, was fake.

"Beware of fake news. A press release from the National Police reports temporary restrictions on Internet access in some areas. This document is fake: no decisions have been made in this regard," the ministry said on Twitter.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.

On Friday, French media reported that the government met with representatives of social media due to unrest in the country. In particular, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Minister Delegate for the Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot reportedly warned platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter of their responsibility and asked for support identifying users involved in committing offenses.