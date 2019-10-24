French media take Google to competition regulator over copyright

French media said Thursday they would report Google to the country's competition regulator over its refusal to pay news companies for displaying their content in defiance of a strict new EU copyright law

The APIG press alliance, which groups dozens of national, regional and local newspapers, said it would also press the government to take action against the internet giant.