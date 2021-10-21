UrduPoint.com

French Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook On Neighboring Rights

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:01 PM

French Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights

France's Alliance for the General Information Press (APIG) said on Thursday they have reached a licensing agreement with Facebook regulating the use of their copyrighted content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) France's Alliance for the General Information Press (APIG) said on Thursday they have reached a licensing agreement with Facebook regulating the use of their copyrighted content.

APIG is a group of national and regional media outlets. Facebook reached similar agreements with newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro earlier in October, agreeing to pay compensation for the use of their content online while preserving their copyright in line with French law.

"I am very pleased to reach this agreement, which is the result of a frank and fruitful dialogue between publishers and a leading digital platform.

The terms we have reached will allow Facebook to apply the directive and French law while generating significant funding for Alliance publishers, especially the smallest. This first step in the concrete implementation of neighboring rights shows that solidarity between publishers is essential to effectively defend their interests," APIG President Pierre Louette said.

In January 2022, the social network will launch in France a special information platform, Facebook news, and the deal it has just signed will allow national publishers to participate therein, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Facebook France Alliance Pierre January October Media Agreement

Recent Stories

DC distributes prizes among Badminton Championship ..

DC distributes prizes among Badminton Championship position holders

39 seconds ago
 Trade bodies' get practical demo on EVMs

Trade bodies' get practical demo on EVMs

40 seconds ago
 Exhibition 'Stillness in Movement' inaugurated at ..

Exhibition 'Stillness in Movement' inaugurated at Tanzara Gallery

42 seconds ago
 WHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Comi ..

WHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks - Assistant Director

3 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to provide every facility to LGs repre ..

Punjab govt to provide every facility to LGs representatives

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.