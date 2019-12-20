UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Regulator Fines Google 150 Mn Euros Over Search Engine Ads

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

French regulator fines Google 150 mn euros over search engine ads

France's competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros ($167 million) for abusing its dominant position on the market for advertising linked to web searches, the regulator announced Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :France's competition authority has fined Google 150 million Euros ($167 million) for abusing its dominant position on the market for advertising linked to web searches, the regulator announced Friday.

The authority, in its first ever sanctioning of the American giant, also ordered Google to "clarify the operating rules of its Google Ads advertising platform and the procedures for suspending the accounts" of certain advertisers.

Related Topics

Google Market Million

Recent Stories

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due t ..

10 minutes ago

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

10 minutes ago

Tractor driver killed in road mishap in Faisalabad ..

7 minutes ago

China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan PM meet amid tension with US ..

7 minutes ago

Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.