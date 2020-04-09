French regulator orders Google to negotiate copyright payments with media groups

France's competition regulator said Thursday that Google must begin talks with media groups demanding payment when the search giant displays their content, the latest move in a long-running copyright battle in Europe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :France's competition regulator said Thursday that Google must begin talks with media groups demanding payment when the search giant displays their content, the latest move in a long-running copyright battle in Europe.

The agency said it "requires Google, within three months, to conduct negotiations in good faith with publishers and news agencies on the remuneration for the re-use of their protected contents."