French Watchdog Fines Google $121Mln, Amazon $42Mln For Improper Use Of Cookies

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

French Watchdog Fines Google $121Mln, Amazon $42Mln for Improper Use of Cookies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) France's data privacy watchdog, The National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL), on Thursday said it had imposed fines totaling 135 million Euros ($163 million) on Google and Amazon for violations of the usage rules of online trackers, called cookies, for advertising purposes.

A cookie is a small piece of data in the web browser designed to let websites identify users and record their activity on the browser.

"On December 7, 2020, the restricted formation CNIL sanctioned the companies GOOGLE LLC and GOOGLE IRELAND LIMITED with a total fine of 100 million euros, in particular for having deposited advertising cookies on the computers of users of the google.fr search engine without prior consent or satisfactory information," the watchdog said in a statement.

It specified that the companies halted the unlawful deposition of advertising cookies on the website, but no clarifications on the matter have been made so far.

CNIL also said in a separate tweet that a 35-million-euro fine was imposed on Amazon for the same manipulations with online trackers on the amazon.fr website, specifying that the information for cookie use given by the companies under sanctions on their websites was "neither clear nor complete."

The statement also stressed that unless both companies "proceed to information of the persons in accordance with article 82 of the Data-processing and Freedoms law in 3 months as from the notification," they would be subjected to an additional fine of 100,000 euros per day of delay.

