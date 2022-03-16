Front Row to realme at MWC 2022: realme Reveals a Spectacular Line-up for 2022 as it Eyes the Top Spots Across the Globe

Realme shines with its presentation of new ground-breaking tech during the global tech event

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) The much-awaited Mobile World Conference (MWC) Barcelona finally took place in person this year from 28 th February to 3 rd March 2022 after a virtual outing last year due to rampant global conditions. The MWC is the premier event for the world of technology, offering a space for tech professionals to share their thought leadership. The event provides a great networking opportunity for the movers and shakers of the tech industry and features exhibitions of the latest ground-breaking technology. For the first time since its inception as a brand, realme took to the main stage of the MWC to exhibit its 2022 line of exciting products. The realme philosophy of Dare to Leap and tech-democratization made it a perfect fit for the themes of the MWC 2022. The five themes that were the basis of the event included 5G Connect, Cloudnet, Fintech, Internet of Everything, and Tech Horizon. realme’s showcase at the MWC consisted of both products such as the realme GT 2 Pro, Buds Air 3, and Book Prime as well as new technology such as realme’s UltraDart Charging Infrastructure and UI 3.0.

realme GT Neo 3 with UltraDart Charging Architecture

In line with the spirit of the theme of Tech Horizon, realme introduced its latest breakthrough in charging technology by the name of UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA). This new technology goes beyond the limitations of previous iterations of realme’s charging architecture such as Dart Charge or SuperDart Charge that provided charging power of between 18W and 65W. The new UDCA technology provides support for charging powers between an astounding 100W and 200W while not compromising in advancements in safety, battery life, and charging speed. The first phone unveiled to be furnished with this technology was the realme GT Neo 3, which comes with 150W Ultradart charging. This allows you to fully charge your smartphone’s battery in an impressively low time of just 5 minutes. The UDCA is able to achieve such an impressive speed by utilizing multi boost charge pumps to increase the charging current, which allows for a drastic increase in charging time. Most would wonder whether such high-power charging is safe to use. The UDCA helps keep the smartphone temperature at an optimal level while charging with its temperature management algorithm. On a more important note, realme’s UDCA comes with Ultra Battery protection which preserves your battery life. The industry-leading lithium batteries used in the UltraDart Charging Architecture retain 80% battery capacity even after over 1000 full charging cycles. While the GT Neo 3 is the first realme smartphone to incorporate this technology, it is far from being the last as with the belief that the bleeding edge of technology is for everyone, realme is set to begin mass production of this technology soon and incorporate it into their future products.

realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro

The latest entrants in realme’s most-premium flagship, the GT series, were unveiled at the MWC 2022. The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are a part of the high-end smartphone market, bringing innovation and stunning design to the segment. The Super reality Display on the realme GT 2 Pro delivers rich, incredibly realistic visuals that still feel natural. The ultra-high-

Deep-dive Article

resolution display also comes with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate which automatically adjusts between 1 to 120Hz due to the GT 2 Pro’s LTPO 2.0 technology in order to improve battery life. The handset also features the world’s first 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 Technology, boasting a tremendous pixel density of 525 pixels per inch on its 6.7- inch E4 AMOLED display. This makes text appear sharper and your images show a much a greater level of detail. The GT 2 Pro has outstanding color performance with 10-bit color depth and is able to produce an astounding 1.07 billion colors overall. The smart display has 10,240 levels of brightness that adjust automatically for an improved viewing experience and power saving. The peak outdoor brightness of its display is 1,400 nits putting it amongst the brightest displays in the price range. The GT 2 Pro also comes with GT mode 3.0 which offers 1000Hz instant touch sampling. Lastly, the smartphone has an A+ score for screen quality from DisplayMate and the display is protected with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating.

realme Buds Air 3

Another of realme’s exciting new products are the realme Buds Air 3. The wireless earbuds come with 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which is realme’s most powerful yet. The Buds Air 3 feature a dual microphone setup, 1 feedforward and 1 feedback mic, which work together to eliminate outside noise and amplify the audio you are listening to.

This is very useful for listening in high-noise environments. Advanced smart de-wind technology also helps cancel out the effects of wind on your listening experience. The ANC technology has earned the Buds Air 3 a certification by TÜV Rheinland for high noise-cancelling performance. The Buds Air 3 offer a maximum of 30 hours of playback time which is the longest offered by realme so far. Furthermore, with just 10 minutes of charging time you can get 100 minutes of playback time. The incredible sound quality offered by the Buds Air 3 is a product of its 10mm LCP Dynamic Bass Boost driver which has high elasticity producing superior, more precise audio. The listening experience is also greatly improved by audio tuning that is customized just for you and tuned to the specific sensitivity of your ears. Transparency mode helps you chat clearly while your earbuds are still in by letting in clear and accurate sound from your surroundings. The Buds Air 2 support simultaneous pairing with two devices so you can switch between two audio sources with ease. realme link can be used to personalize your experience by customizing touch functions, turning on active noise cancellation, getting system updates, and much more. The earbuds are not only performance focused, but they are also durable as they come with IPx5 water resistance certification.

realme Book Prime

After launching the realme Book in 2021, realme is bringing another laptop into its arsenal of products with the Book Prime. As the successor to the realme Book, it features upgrades from the former and specifications that are quite impressive. Featuring an 11 th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, the Book Prime is ready to provide you with the power to fulfill

your daily tasks. The body of the device is very well made with a 14.99 mm thin, stunning, aluminum chassis. The device features a stunning 2K display with narrow bezels and 14.6-inch screen with a 2160x1440 resolution. The laptop comes in three gorgeous color options of red, grey, and green. On the memory side, the realme Book Prime features a 512GB SSD and can be found with up to 16GB of RAM. Battery won’t be a problem with the Book Prime’s 65W USB-C charging so you can recharge your device at a rapid pace.

realme UI 3.0

With the new year realme brings an upgrade to its proprietary user interface with the UI 3.0. Based on Android 12, realme’s new UI is packed with innovative features and security protocols. The look has been completely revamped with the addition of new 3D icons with layers and colors being used to add depth. The implementation of realme’s Fluid Space Design makes the interface more straightforward and enjoyable to use. Fluid Space Design uses dimension and space to help create depth and establish a sense of order and harmony. The UI 3.0 also comes with a Smart Theming Engine that picks colors from your wallpaper and applies them across system elements leading to a more cohesive look. Additionally, the realme UI 3.0 introduces Sketchpad AOD. This new feature converts your lock screen wallpaper into artistic AOD aesthetics creating a smooth transition from your lock screen to your home screen.

The UI 3.0 brings with it the introduction of Omojis which are custom 3D avatars of your own face that can mimic your expressions in real time. This gives you a personalized way of reacting to messages. The AI Smooth engine on the new UI 3.0 has redesigned the resources management system to allow your device to be more efficient with CPU and GPU usage and the smooth animation engine makes frame transitions look smoother and more natural. Apart from all these exciting features, the realme UI 3.0 also brings with it a host of other useful features such as floating window 2.0, enhanced app permissions control, privacy indicator, and approximate location. realme’s 2022 lineup of smartphones will surely come with the new UI 3.0 and older realme devices can expect a rollout coming soon. It is always a very exciting time for technology enthusiasts and businesses alike every year when the MWC rolls around. It gives an important platform to the tech visionaries of tomorrow to share their vision for how to improve the quality of life of the population at large. realme is one such visionary brand to look out for as their first ever MWC 2022 lineup was successful in taking a huge tech leap. With their Dare to Leap spirit it can be expected that realme will be a force to watch when subsequent editions of the MWC roll around in the years to come. Stay on the lookout for realme’s 2022 lineup in electronics stores near you.