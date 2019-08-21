UrduPoint.com
FTCS Team Calls On Dr Khalid Maqbool

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:52 PM

FTCS team calls on Dr Khalid Maqbool

Team of Financial Transactions Control Systems (FTCS) of Sweden called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Team of Financial Transactions Control Systems (FTCS) of Sweden called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday.

Matters related to payment gateway solutions in Pakistan were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

During meeting, the minister reiterated his resolve towards digital financial inclusion by taking opportunity to grassroots, improving government services through transparent mechanism and improving IT export sector.

He said the ministry is relentlessly working on national agenda of digital transformation with target to make the country a knowledge based economy.

Secretary Ministry of IT and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

