UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuel Tanker Issue Could Cause India's Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Delay - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Fuel Tanker Issue Could Cause India's Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Delay - Reports

The technical malfunction that forced India to call off the much-anticipated launch of its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission earlier on Monday occurred while fueling the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing an informed source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The technical malfunction that forced India to call off the much-anticipated launch of its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission earlier on Monday occurred while fueling the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing an informed source.

Earlier in the day, less than an hour before the scheduled liftoff on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aborted the mission due to a "technical snag."

The "technical snag" was noticed during the fueling, with experts yet to assess the scale of the problem, according to the source in ISRO.

"This process may take days and only after that we will decide on a launch date," the source added.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission is one of the most ambitious projects of the Indian space program.

After ISRO announced the date and time of the launch a few weeks ago, the whole country was closely monitoring the preparations. President Ram Nath Kovind was even meant to watch the planned launch at the Sriharikota space center.

The Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission, preceded by the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which was sent to the Moon in 2008. The first spacecraft comprised a lunar orbiter and a lander, while the more advanced second mission is equipped with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, which will study the mineralogical and chemical composition of the lunar surface.

The launch was originally scheduled for April 2018 but then was postponed several times for undisclosed reasons.

Related Topics

India Vehicle Lander April May 2018

Recent Stories

Ground broken for Zameen Developments’ latest pr ..

13 minutes ago

Girl raped by friend’s boyfriend in Karachi

19 minutes ago

Sanjrani, Qaiser discuss parliamentary, political ..

7 minutes ago

Populist pro-China mayor to face Tsai in Taiwan pr ..

7 minutes ago

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

7 minutes ago

IPC ministry to hold diplomacy conference to promo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.