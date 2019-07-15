The technical malfunction that forced India to call off the much-anticipated launch of its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission earlier on Monday occurred while fueling the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing an informed source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The technical malfunction that forced India to call off the much-anticipated launch of its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission earlier on Monday occurred while fueling the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing an informed source.

Earlier in the day, less than an hour before the scheduled liftoff on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aborted the mission due to a "technical snag."

The "technical snag" was noticed during the fueling, with experts yet to assess the scale of the problem, according to the source in ISRO.

"This process may take days and only after that we will decide on a launch date," the source added.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission is one of the most ambitious projects of the Indian space program.

After ISRO announced the date and time of the launch a few weeks ago, the whole country was closely monitoring the preparations. President Ram Nath Kovind was even meant to watch the planned launch at the Sriharikota space center.

The Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission, preceded by the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which was sent to the Moon in 2008. The first spacecraft comprised a lunar orbiter and a lander, while the more advanced second mission is equipped with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, which will study the mineralogical and chemical composition of the lunar surface.

The launch was originally scheduled for April 2018 but then was postponed several times for undisclosed reasons.