Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:17 PM

Fully Electrical Manned Aircraft Likely to Appear Before 2035 - Russian Aviation Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Fully electrical manned aircraft are expected to take flight sometime before 2035, research suggests, and will likely begin with light aircraft, Mikhail Gordin, Director-General of Moscow-based P. I. Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motor Development, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Various studies show that before 2035-2040, only small aircraft and helicopters with a capacity of not more than 19 passengers with a limited range will be fully electric as will so-called 'flying taxis' with a capacity of no more than 4 people," Gordin said.

The main advantages of such technology will be reduced environmental impact and ease of service.

"This is an ideal design in terms of lack of emissions as well as ease of maintenance and reliability," Gordin said.

Gordin went on to speculate about the military uses of the technology, saying that the lack of a conventional combustion engine would allow aircraft to pack additional defense systems.

"We can say that this will significantly reduce thermal visibility and increase the amount of available electricity on board, which is important for the use of advanced electromagnetic and laser weapons, as well as electronic warfare," the aviation expert said.

Gordin is at the head of one of the world's largest engine design, production and testing facilities which has had a key contribution to Russia's aviation and rocket propulsion achievements.

