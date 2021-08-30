UrduPoint.com

Funds Provided To Maintain Russia's ISS Segment Operation Until 2025 - Energia Corporation

Funds Provided to Maintain Russia's ISS Segment Operation Until 2025 - Energia Corporation

The Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has received funds to maintain the operation of Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2025, computer failures and module leaks are expected to happen beyond this date, Vladimir Soloviev, Energia's first deputy general designer and the flight director of Russia's ISS segment, said in an interview with Sputnik

"Funds have been allocated to ensure the operation of the station until 2025, but after 2025 we will get a damp squib. This is mainly related to the tightness of the hull, and the complex computing facilities that gave already exhausted their resource," Soloviev said.

Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station project starting from 2025 and intends to build its own station. Earlier on Monday, Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko assured Sputnik that ISS safety and operation capacity until 2025 is under control.

