UrduPoint.com

Future Exodus Of Russian Scientific Talent Should Boost US Technology - Defense Official

Daniyal Sohail Published May 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The imposition of comprehensive economic sanctions against Russia is leading to an exodus of tens of thousands of talented scientists, engineers and business entrepreneurs that the Biden administration hopes will in large part come to the United States to advance US technology, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Friday.

"Tens of thousands of high end talent ... are leaving Russia and, I hope, (are) coming to the United States to help us to advance (our) technology," Hicks said in a podcast at the Ronald Reagan Institute.

Hicks said she anticipated that continued economic sanctions on Russia would have an increasingly devastating effect on economic growth and scientific development there in the longer term particularly as the United States and its allies moved to mobilize their combined economic strength against both Russia and China.

The "substantial throw-weight of market economies can have a devastating effect" against them, she said.

However, Hicks also acknowledged continued serious attrition in the domestic US military-industrial base. Some 40% of "small business space" had been lost in recent years, she added.

