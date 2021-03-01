G20 Nations Intend to Agree on Digital Companies Taxation by July - Russian Ministry

The G20 nations intend to reach an agreement on taxation of global digital corporations by July, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday in a statement summing up a recent meeting of G20 finance officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The G20 nations intend to reach an agreement on taxation of global digital corporations by July, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday in a statement summing up a recent meeting of G20 finance officials.

The meeting was held on February 26 in the format of a videoconference that was chaired by Italy. Russia was represented by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

"G20 members also confirmed their intention to reach an agreement on digital taxation by July 2021," the Russian ministry said.