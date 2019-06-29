UrduPoint.com
G20 Riyadh Summit To Address Finance Inclusiveness, Climate Change - Saudi Crown Prince

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The 15th edition of the annual G20 summit, which the Saudi capital of Riyadh will host in November 2020, will focus on finance inclusiveness, climate change, technologies, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and women empowerment, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud announced on Saturday at the closing session of the G20 summit, currently ongoing in Japan's Osaka.

"We must continue to strive for inclusiveness and fairness so that we can realize greater prosperity, youth and women's empowerment, as well as encouraging entrepreneurs, as small and medium enterprises remain pivotal to achieve sustainable growth. Our 2020 G20 agenda will also address climate change and the pursuit of pragmatic and feasible solutions to reduce emissions from all sources," the crown prince said.

The prince noted that the G20 agenda next year would also include food security, infrastructure, access to energy and water sources and investment in human capital.

He stressed that water security and stability were among the most important issues facing the world, in particular the middle East.

"New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of things, if used appropriately, can bring great benefits to the world. At the same time, these innovations may create new challenges, such as changes arising from new forms of work and the reskilling and upskilling required to adapt to the future work, as well as the increasing threats to cybersecurity and the flow of data. This requires us to act assertively and immediately address these challenges to avert potential future economic and social crises," the prince added.

The G20, founded in 1999 to promote global financial stability, unites 19 individual countries and the European Union. The G20 economies amount collectively for around 80 percent of the global trade and two-thirds of the world population.

