G7 Countries Support Promotion of Open Internet in Developing Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Digital and tech ministers of the G7 countries have supported the promotion of the open internet in developing countries, particularly in Africa, according to a joint declaration, issued on Sunday following the ministers' two-day meeting in the Japanese city of Takasaki.

"We collaborate in regard to the promotion and development of the open Internet in developing and emerging economies, such as through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, and the EU Global Gateway initiative. In particular, we resolve to collaborate with African countries and across developing countries to promote successful and locally-driven models of open Internet deployment," the declaration said.

The ministers have also expressed readiness to continue discussion on ways to improve security and resilience of the global digital infrastructure amid external threats, according to the document.

The host country was represented by Japanese Minister of Digital Affairs Taro Kono, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeaki Matsumoto and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura. Besides their G7 counterparts, Indian, Indonesian and Ukrainian officials attended the meeting.

Japan holds the G7 rotational chairmanship in 2023 and will host the group's summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.