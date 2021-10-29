MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia and Nicaragua installed a bust of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in the capital city of Managua as part of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, the Russian embassy in Nicaragua said on Friday.

"A bust of Yuri Gagarin was unveiled in Managua on the occasion of this year's celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first flight into space. Ambassador Alexander Khokholikov, a delegation led by cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and representatives of the Nicaraguan authorities took part in the event," the embassy said.

The monument to the first man in space was set up in the capital's Peace Park during a visit to the country of a delegation from the Russian Southwest State University, which cooperates with Nicaraguan authorities and scientists in the field of nano-satellites. Before the unveiling ceremony, the parties signed an agreement on the transfer of information on research, development and management of such satellites.