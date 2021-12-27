Galaxy A03 Core Officially Launches in Pakistan | 5,000 mAh Battery | 6.5’ Infinity-V Display | Octa-core Processor

The Galaxy A03 Core is now available in Pakistan. The device launched in Pakistan yesterday on the 23rd of December,2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2021) The Galaxy A03 Core is now available in Pakistan. The device launched in Pakistan yesterday on the 23rd of December,2021. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a 5000mAh battery. The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and runs Android Go, which is based on Android 11. Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is right here.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 20:9 aspect ratio 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset powers the smartphone.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. The Samsung smartphone has an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the back. The phone has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

It has a 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 1TB. The device is powered by Android Go, which is based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available in two color palettes, namely Black and Blue. The 2GB+32GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core costs Rs 18,500/-. The smartphone will be available in retail stores and on the Samsung online shop.