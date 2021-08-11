UrduPoint.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A Phone That Defines You

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Samsung has introduced Galaxy Z Fold 3 that has like theatre workspace and game room all folded in one’s pocket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) The fold 3 is made for the multitasker!Its your theatre workspace and game room all folded in your pocket.

With Multi View you can open different apps at the same time.
It has App continuity; the phone you can switch between screens without needing to reopen the app that you were using.

APP split view is another feature of this cell phone that can help you use different apps on just one screen.

With these features, you don’t need to return to the home screen.

A super interesting feature is the FLEX MODE. It allows you easier control over apps like Netflix where the movie opens on the top half while your control are at the bottom half.

And all this, on a Super smooth AMOLED Infinity Flex Display.

The coolest part about the FOLD 3 is that it comes with an S pen.

This Z phone variant has 3 distinct colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green

