Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung Makes Amazing Offers For Customers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing offers for customers

The Samsung always cares about its valued customers when they come to buy phone accessories.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 11th, 2021) samsung while introducing Galax Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G has introduced amazing offers like always.

The customers can pre-order now and for this purpose, it has advised them to get e-Voucher to buy accessories of their choices.

It has said that if the customers buy Z Fold3/ 5G get Rs 32,000 e-Voucher and if they buy Z Flip 3, 5 G then they should buy Rs 24,000 e-Voucher. The customers, Samsungs says, can save Rs 80,000 on screen replacement within one year warranty period.

Samsung Z series have stormed into the market, with cell phones of your dreams. Beautiful and stylish, with amazing feature that can give you excellent experience.

