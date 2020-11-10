Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers available on Daraz 11.11

Daraz is bringing the biggest sale of the world, better known as 11.11, from 11th November to 17th November in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020) Daraz is bringing the biggest sale of the world, better known as 11.11, from 11th November to 17th November in Pakistan. This year there are 15 million products on which you can avail discounts worth up to Rs. 50 Crore. The platform houses both international and local brands to suit every individual’s shopping taste.

There are a 100 exclusive electronic item launches during the 11.11 sale including iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T and the Vivo20 and a lot of more electronic items such as mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches and many more at the best prices this 11.11.

“The Commercial Director, Imran Saleem, says, “This year, from a stock, pricing and assortment perspective, I can confidently say that we are better than ever! The market is very supportive and confident, and we are expecting amazing results on the platform. We have a plethora of mechanics for a unique experience for our customers including mega-deals, crazy flash sales, brand flash sales, HBL mega-deals and a lot more bank vouchers.”

Our valued co-sponsors for this year’s sale have hosted a range of their products on Daraz offering exciting discounts alongside. Nestlé Pakistan is giving out exclusive bundles for Daraz customers along with P&G brands available at up to 40% off. Additionally, Unilever is offering up to 80% off on their products. Likewise, RB products are up to 67% off, OnePlus is marking down their products at up to 20% off, Xiaomi is giving discounts worth up to 25%, Haier is discounting their product range at up to 23% off the original prices while TCL is offering up to 24% off their products.

You will also find the trendiest fashion brands at noteworthy discounts this 11.11. To set foot on this statement, we have local brands such as Generation and Limelight offering up to 50% off, Warda offering up to 20% off while Aerosoft is offering flat 20% off on their collection. Additionally, there will also be daily brand flash sales throughout the week along with 1000+ mega deals that we’re offering for all of our users this 11.11.

Daraz also hosts a total of 17official international brands from China, USA, Sri Lanka under the Global Collection channel.We have brands such as Daniel Wellington on our channel offering an exquisite variety to our customers. The large assortment on this channel will be up to 80% off this 11.11 sale.

We know that Pakistanis love entertainment and we’re very excited to offer vouchers and deals for restaurants and recreational sites for all of you to enjoy! This 11.11 enjoy up to 50% off on all deals offered by Pizza Point Karachi and up to 33% off at Winterland Karachi.

The platform will also allow you to stock up essentials from dMart through exclusive bundle deals and avail your staples at special prices.

There’s much to browse and many decisions that our customers will be making. We’re very excited to present all that you require at staggering discounts this 11.11 only on Daraz. We can’t wait to host all customers for this year’s online shopping sale. Happy Shopping!