Gannett Sues Google for Deceptive Advertising Practices - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Gannett, the largest newspaper company in the United States, has filed a Federal lawsuit against Google for monopolizing advertisement technology markets by using "unlawful bid-rigging practices," Gannett's President and CEO Mike Reed said in a statement.

"Our lawsuit details more than a dozen significantly anticompetitive and deceptive acts by Google, starting as early as 2009 and persisting to present day," Reed said in the statement on Tuesday. "The core of the case and our position is that Google abuses its control over the ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for rival exchanges to run competitive auctions. Further, Google's exchange rigs its own auctions so Google's advertisers can buy ad space at bargain prices."

Reed noted that digital advertising is a $200 billion business in the United States and Google made about $30 billion in revenue from the sale of advertisement space on publishers' websites in 2022.

"That was six times the digital advertising revenue of all US news publications, combined. In a functioning market, no one would expect the middleman to make more than the content creator," he said.

As a result, there is less investment in online content and fewer ad slots for publishers to sell and advertisers to buy, Reed said.

Google always wins because it takes a growing share of that shrinking pie and available data indicates a fundamental mismatch in the online marketplace, Reed said.

"Content providers, including hundreds of our local news outlets, create enormous value but see none of the financial upside advertisers use because Google, as middleman, has monopolized the markets for important software and technology products that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell ad space," Reed said.

Google controls 90% of the market for "publisher ad services," which publishers use to offer ad space for sale. Google also controls more than 60% of the market for "ad exchanges," which run auctions among advertisers bidding for ad space on publishers' websites.

In addition, Google controls the largest source of advertisers bidding on exchanges, Reed said.

"For Gannett, 60% of all buyers come through Google. The obviously painful result is that Google unfairly controls and manipulates all sides of each online advertising transaction," Reed added.