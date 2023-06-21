UrduPoint.com

Gannett Sues Google For Deceptive Advertising Practices - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published June 21, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Gannett Sues Google for Deceptive Advertising Practices - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Gannett, the largest newspaper company in the United States, has filed a Federal lawsuit against Google for monopolizing advertisement technology markets by using "unlawful bid-rigging practices," Gannett's President and CEO Mike Reed said in a statement.

"Our lawsuit details more than a dozen significantly anticompetitive and deceptive acts by Google, starting as early as 2009 and persisting to present day," Reed said in the statement on Tuesday. "The core of the case and our position is that Google abuses its control over the ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for rival exchanges to run competitive auctions. Further, Google's exchange rigs its own auctions so Google's advertisers can buy ad space at bargain prices."

Reed noted that digital advertising is a $200 billion business in the United States and Google made about $30 billion in revenue from the sale of advertisement space on publishers' websites in 2022.

"That was six times the digital advertising revenue of all US news publications, combined. In a functioning market, no one would expect the middleman to make more than the content creator," he said.

As a result, there is less investment in online content and fewer ad slots for publishers to sell and advertisers to buy, Reed said.

Google always wins because it takes a growing share of that shrinking pie and available data indicates a fundamental mismatch in the online marketplace, Reed said.

"Content providers, including hundreds of our local news outlets, create enormous value but see none of the financial upside advertisers use because Google, as middleman, has monopolized the markets for important software and technology products that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell ad space," Reed said.

Google controls 90% of the market for "publisher ad services," which publishers use to offer ad space for sale. Google also controls more than 60% of the market for "ad exchanges," which run auctions among advertisers bidding for ad space on publishers' websites.

In addition, Google controls the largest source of advertisers bidding on exchanges, Reed said.

"For Gannett, 60% of all buyers come through Google. The obviously painful result is that Google unfairly controls and manipulates all sides of each online advertising transaction," Reed added.

Related Topics

Google Technology Exchange Business Company Sale Buy United States Market All From Share Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

20 minutes ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

20 minutes ago
 Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

20 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.