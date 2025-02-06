GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

(@Abdulla99267510)

Founders of Digital Growth Alliance Syed Shahzad Roshan Gilani, Hanain Zaidi and Imran Ahmed Kadia, highlight objectives of roundtable

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) A roundtable on IT Growth and Challenges was organized under the auspices of the Digital Growth Alliance (DGA) and Al-Khidmat Foundation. Over 50 young CEOs participated in the event, which aimed to bring together stakeholders from the IT sector for comprehensive discussions on growth opportunities and the challenges faced by the industry.

The founders of the Digital Growth Alliance, Syed Shahzad Roshan Gilani, Hanain Zaidi, and Imran Ahmed Kadia, highlighted the objectives of the roundtable. They noted that while there has been rapid progress in Pakistan’s IT sector, with various social organizations, private institutions, and tech entities like NAVTAC providing skills training, there still exists a significant gap between industry needs and educational output. The core objective of the roundtable was to unite all stakeholders to contribute to the country’s economy and engage in discussions with policymakers based on data, advocating for effective legislation.

Expressing their gratitude, the founders shared that the trust shown by the 50 CEOs at this stage of the initiative had further motivated them. They announced that after six additional roundtables, a national-level conference would be held to discuss IT growth and legislation.

This conference would also aim to influence policy decisions.

Professor Usman Afzal, Director of the Bano Qabil Program, welcomed the guests, emphasizing that the attendees were the true “heroes” of the country, working tirelessly for the betterment of Pakistan. He assured that DGA would continue to collaborate with them to strengthen their efforts.

The roundtable saw insights and opinions from notable figures including Vice President of Systems Mazzamil Jamil, CEO of Web Excels Shahbaz Siddique, Captain Qadr, Salman Naqvi, Inas Gilani, Irfan Khan, Aisha Mehmood, Umair Mushtaq, Shayan Ali Sheikh, Raja Ziafat, Umair Zahid, Bilal Azim, Asad Rahman, Waqas Amin, Owais Anis, Abdullah Ali, Masood Bhattah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Ali Zaidi, Miran Nasir, Qaiser Abbas Malik, Sharjeel Shahab, Subhan Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed, Tosif Bajwa, Amaz Farooqi, Haroon Mustafa, Waqas Khan, Naqsh Fatima, Sohail Asghar, Asif Farooq, Zeeshan, Muneeb Zafar, Majid Hussain, Hafeez Rana, Talha Fakhar, Shoaib Sabir, M. Owais, Maryam Fatima, Junaid Butt, and Hafiza Saira.

At the conclusion of the roundtable, Professor Usman Afzal, Shahbaz Siddique, and Mazzamil Jamil presented honorary certificates to the distinguished guests for their participation.