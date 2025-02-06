GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation Host Roundtable On IT Growth, Challenges
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:09 AM
Founders of Digital Growth Alliance Syed Shahzad Roshan Gilani, Hanain Zaidi and Imran Ahmed Kadia, highlight objectives of roundtable
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) A roundtable on IT Growth and Challenges was organized under the auspices of the Digital Growth Alliance (DGA) and Al-Khidmat Foundation. Over 50 young CEOs participated in the event, which aimed to bring together stakeholders from the IT sector for comprehensive discussions on growth opportunities and the challenges faced by the industry.
The founders of the Digital Growth Alliance, Syed Shahzad Roshan Gilani, Hanain Zaidi, and Imran Ahmed Kadia, highlighted the objectives of the roundtable. They noted that while there has been rapid progress in Pakistan’s IT sector, with various social organizations, private institutions, and tech entities like NAVTAC providing skills training, there still exists a significant gap between industry needs and educational output. The core objective of the roundtable was to unite all stakeholders to contribute to the country’s economy and engage in discussions with policymakers based on data, advocating for effective legislation.
Expressing their gratitude, the founders shared that the trust shown by the 50 CEOs at this stage of the initiative had further motivated them. They announced that after six additional roundtables, a national-level conference would be held to discuss IT growth and legislation.
This conference would also aim to influence policy decisions.
Professor Usman Afzal, Director of the Bano Qabil Program, welcomed the guests, emphasizing that the attendees were the true “heroes” of the country, working tirelessly for the betterment of Pakistan. He assured that DGA would continue to collaborate with them to strengthen their efforts.
The roundtable saw insights and opinions from notable figures including Vice President of Systems Mazzamil Jamil, CEO of Web Excels Shahbaz Siddique, Captain Qadr, Salman Naqvi, Inas Gilani, Irfan Khan, Aisha Mehmood, Umair Mushtaq, Shayan Ali Sheikh, Raja Ziafat, Umair Zahid, Bilal Azim, Asad Rahman, Waqas Amin, Owais Anis, Abdullah Ali, Masood Bhattah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Ali Zaidi, Miran Nasir, Qaiser Abbas Malik, Sharjeel Shahab, Subhan Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed, Tosif Bajwa, Amaz Farooqi, Haroon Mustafa, Waqas Khan, Naqsh Fatima, Sohail Asghar, Asif Farooq, Zeeshan, Muneeb Zafar, Majid Hussain, Hafeez Rana, Talha Fakhar, Shoaib Sabir, M. Owais, Maryam Fatima, Junaid Butt, and Hafiza Saira.
At the conclusion of the roundtable, Professor Usman Afzal, Shahbaz Siddique, and Mazzamil Jamil presented honorary certificates to the distinguished guests for their participation.
Recent Stories
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..
UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Technology
-
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges2 minutes ago
-
ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis1 day ago
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal2 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & D ..2 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..6 days ago
-
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together8 days ago
-
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life9 days ago
-
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise9 days ago
-
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About9 days ago
-
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance9 days ago
-
Realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-Level Smartphone Series is Back with Enhanced Durabilit ..16 days ago
-
Air Link Communication Ltd. Launched Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan, manufactured by it’s wholly owned sub ..20 days ago