Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – The HUAWEI Watch Fit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) In a fast moving world, there is always a growing need for bigger, better and faster technology. Thankfully, the global tech leadercontinues to provide feature-rich products incorporated with the latest technology and trends. The all new HUAWEI WATCH FIT is Huawei’s first ever square, lightweight Smart Sports Watch – a perfect companion for all your fitness needs.

This stylish Smart Wear features a unique and perfectly proportioned square form with an exceptionally lightweight body. The watch combines a dazzling 1.64-inch, large AMOLED screen with 70% screen-to-body ratio. Weighing just 21g (without strap), this smart watch has a light and sleek appearance on the wrist which can complementabsolutely any outfit.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is conveniently small in size and extremely intelligent. In one small, sophisticated square, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT does not only come with the crowning feature of along battery life, but it also features the HUAWEI SuperCharge - Huawei’s own fast-charging technology.

Moreover, significant breakthroughs and enhancements have also been made to the watch’s Sports and Health features. The watch features newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.

0 heart rate technology, Huawei’s own multi-sensor AI neural network algorithm with expertly developed PPG components. Using this technology, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT is able to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions. By providing the wearer with these results and recommendations for improvement, this is a smartwatch with fully comprehensive, all-round health management capabilities. Aside from this, it also features a pioneering menstrual cycle management function, developed specifically for the female users.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT offers 96 sports mode and so much more such as a personal trainer! That’s right, you can now break away from the hectic rhythm of work and everyday life, and focus on keeping your heart active. Staying fit and healthy has never been easier. 12 easy fitness classes have been developed to target all the most common concerns, including fat burning, toning and tension relief in the shoulders and neck with an animated fitness trainer.

The good news is, this stellar device is not far from launching in Pakistan. So stay tuned for more features and price unveiling coming soon.