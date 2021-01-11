UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gear Up Lahore For The Exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk Coming Very Soon!

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:45 PM

Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk coming very soon!

New Year is a time of celebration for everyone around the globe and TECNO is all set to bring something big very soon! The famous smartphone brand, TECNO has been acknowledged as the topmost brand in customer engagement

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 202) New Year is a time of celebration for everyone around the globe and TECNO is all set to bring something big very soon! The famous smartphone brand, TECNO has been acknowledged as the topmost brand in customer engagement. It had been trending throughout the year 2020 for its leading phones and budget-friendly rates. TECNO brings another amazing campaign for the photography lovers, bringing an engaging #TECNOPhotoWalk in major cities across Pakistan. It is going to be a wonderful event where you can 'W'ander with lots of fun and photography!
TECNO never ceases to amaze its fans by bringing innovative campaign ideas. So all the fans in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, get ready for an amazing photography experience with a wonderful twist. TECNO shall be taking you around the famous sites of the city, giving you an opportunity to capture the beauty in your phones. TECNO fans are invited to join this activity using TECNO’s ultimate camera solution phone, Camon 16.

If you are a photographer or have a love for photography, do not miss the chance for this amazing experience to capture the beauties of these cities.

The photography shall be done by your photography king, Camon 16. Camon 16 is TECNO’s latest flagship phone with the TAIVOS camera solution that provides six photography functions. It gives AI Wide-Angle Selfie Dual Camera, Beautiful Night Portrait Mode, The Professional Shooting Anti-Shake Mode, AI Beauty Portrait Mode, 960fps Super Slow Motion, and 4K Video Shooting to give a professional SLR touch to your captures.

So gear up Lahore and do not miss the chance to be a part of this great event. You can be a part of this experience with the TECNO family by just filling out a simple registration form on the link below. Come and enjoy yourself with your friends and family in this great city exploring venture. Stay tuned for more updates on this and more from TECNO in the coming days.

The link for the form is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1luvG4VAN_X371N-933aIrjxbiZ3KCh1iu7VMsXDQOYs/viewform?edit_requested=true

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad 2020 Family Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Guterres Plans to Seek Second Term as UN Secretary ..

13 minutes ago

Five-day national polio immunization drive begins ..

50 minutes ago

Xinjiang land port sees booming cross-border e-com ..

13 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

13 minutes ago

US Golf Association Moves 2022 Championship From T ..

13 minutes ago

Second wave of COVID-19 declining due to govt's ti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.