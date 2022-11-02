Gen. Saltzman Takes Charge of US Space Force, Vows to Make Branch Combat-Ready

Gen. Bradley Chance Saltzman officially took charge of the US Space Force on Wednesday following the retirement of former chief Gen. John Raymond, promising to develop the fledgling military branch into a combat-ready force

"The world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place and preserving US national security interests in space is growing harder every day," Saltzman said during remarks at a change of command ceremony. "If deterrence fails, the Space Force will be an indispensable component of our joint force at war ... You have my commitment that I will work relentlessly to make the Space Force the combat-ready force that our nation needs."

As Chief of Space Operations, Saltzman will lead the Space Force, serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and advise the National Security Council.

Saltzman started work at the Space Force as deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber, and nuclear.

On Tuesday, Russian deputy representative at the UN First Committee on Disarmament, Konstanin Vorontsov, said that Western countries are attempting to consolidate space as an arena for military activities and confrontation.

Earlier that day, the committee adopted three resolutions proposed by Russia calling on states to prevent an arms race in space and urging the development of a plan to address the possibility of warfare in space.

The US Space Force is the newest of the military's eight uniformed services, falling under the Department of the Air Force. The branch was founded in December 2019 under former US President Donald Trump.