Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True Sale

Incredible discounts, a special anthem featuring rapper Raamis, and more await during the realme 11.11 sale on Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022) The biggest annual tech sale is just around the corner and the excitement is palpable as we are getting closer to 11.11 - a day when all the wishes will come true. realme’s classic Realmeow avatar has undergone a magical transformation for this special event becoming the mystical and powerful Geniemeow, based on the legendary Genie from the story of Aladdin. Geniemeow has conjured up a bag of very special deals for realme fans to avail.

To drum up hype for this incredible sale event, realme has partnered with the young and fresh Pakistani rapper Raamis in order to release a catchy Wish Come True anthem. Making a start in the industry with his ability to mimic popular Pakistani political figures, Raamis eventually found his place as a battle rapper. Keep an eye out in the following days for the release of Raamis and realme’s hit collaboration. A Daraz Live Session featuring VideoWaliSarkar is also slated for 11.11 that’s full of exciting giveaways.

There are many exciting deals and discounts coming your way so let’s take a sneak peek inside Realmeow’s magical goodie bag to see what offers you can expect to avail during the realme 11.11 Wish Come True Day sale. There are 23 products on offer during the sale event which includes a mixed bag of realme smartphones and AIoT devices. The realme smartphones featured during the sale event include the realme C11, realme C25Y, realme C35, realme 9i, realme 9 4G, and the realme 9 Pro+.

Excited fans can also avail a special 1-day bundle offer whereby they can receive a realme Power Bank for free on the purchase of a realm 9 Pro+ handset.

A vast collection of tech-savvy AIoT products are also available during the sale to help improve your quality of life. The AIoT products you can expect to see during the realme 11.11 Wish Come True Day sale include the realme 33W Dart Charge Power Bank, realme Power Bank 2, realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i, realme Buds Q2, realme Buds Air 2, realme Buds Air 2 Neo, realme Buds Air Neo, realme Buds Air Pro, realme Buds Q, realme Buds Wireless, realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Band, realme Band 2, realme Smart Scale, realme Smart Watch, and realme Watch S. Additionally there will also be the opportunity to avail a massive 50% discount on three AIoT products during the flash sales that will occur throughout the event on Daraz.

Apart from these incredible discounts from realme’s side you can also receive up to an additional 5% discount courtesy of Daraz. The fun doesn’t stop there because with each order you place during the realme 11.11 Wish Come True Day sale you will receive a special edition Geniemeow keychain as a collectible. So mark your calendars for Friday, November 11, 2022 and keep your eyes peeled for the brand new anthem featuring Raamis which will be released pretty soon.