- Home
- Technology
- News
- German Antitrust Regulator Probes Facebook for Tying VR Headset Use to Social Network
German Antitrust Regulator Probes Facebook For Tying VR Headset Use To Social Network
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:26 PM
The German anti-monopoly regulator on Thursday announced the launch of a probe into Facebook for linking the use of its Oculus virtual reality headset to having an account with its social media network
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The German anti-monopoly regulator on Thursday announced the launch of a probe into Facebook for linking the use of its Oculus virtual reality headset to having an account with its social media network.
"The Bundeskartellamt [Federal Cartel Office] has today initiated abuse proceedings against Facebook to examine the linkage between Oculus virtual reality products and the social network and Facebook platform," a press release read.
Andreas Mundt, the regulator's chief, said this linkage could constitute a "prohibited abuse of dominance" by the US-based technology giant, which is already a dominant player in the German social networking space and has been gaining clout in the growing virtual reality market.
This is not the first time Germany's anti-monopoly watchdog has gone after Facebook. The social media platform was prohibited from collecting and merging users' data without their consent after a higher German court sided with the regulator in June.
Facebook halted sales of its Oculus Rift and Quest headsets in Germany in September, a month after Oculus, which Facebook acquired in 2014, said new users would only be able to log into their devices from a Facebook account. Existing users have until 2023 to switch to the new platform.