German Court Tells Facebook To Limit Data Harvesting

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

German Court Tells Facebook to Limit Data Harvesting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A German court ruled Tuesday that the national antitrust authority may order Facebook to limit data collection through other websites that have the social network as a sign-in option.

The Federal Court of Justice upheld the 2019 decision of the Bundeskartellamt that accused the US-based social networking giant of abusing its dominant market position.

"The Bundeskartellamt has banned Facebook from processing [personal] data without a further consent of private users. The anti-cartel authority of the Federal Court of Justice decided today that this ban may be enforced," it said in a press release.

Facebook challenged Bundeskartellamt's decision in a Dusseldorf court in 2019, which suspended the implementation of the antitrust agency's order. The Federal Court said this suspension has now been lifted.

