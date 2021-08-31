German Space Agency Hopes to Foster More Cooperation With Russia - Chief

The German Space Agency at DLR is making efforts to boost cooperation with Russia, agency Head Walther Pelzer told Sputnik

"Russia is, from our point of view, a very, very important partner. And this is the reason why I actually try to have even more meetings, not only one with Roscosmos but also with former astronauts," Pelzer said. "I try to get in touch to actually foster our cooperation."

Speaking with Sputnik at the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, US, Pelzer pointed out that the German-Russian monitoring system for animal migration Icarus is an example of successful collaboration.

"When we look, for example, at ICARUS, we are very proud that we jointly set up this project on the ISS. We have few other projects we do together," he explained. "So, from this point of view, I think there's a lot of room we can do more together."

Icarus was launched in early 2020 as a joint project between the Max Planck Society, the DLR and Roscosmos to observe the migration patterns and behavioral movement of birds, mammals and insects across the world.