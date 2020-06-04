UrduPoint.com
Germany Conducts Mass Searches Over Internet Comments Inciting Hate - Authorities

Thu 04th June 2020

Germany's investigators on Thursday searched and interrogated 40 suspects in 12 regions over posting social media comments that incite hate, the Public Prosecutor General's Office of Frankfurt, the Hesse state, said

According to the office's statement, the comments in question were about the 2019 murder of pro-migrant CDU politician Walter Luebcke, committed by a right-wing radical.

During the investigation into the crime, the prosecutor's office and Hesse law enforcement officers tracked social media comments concerning the murder. Five Hesse residents have been charged with inciting crime, justifying murder and insulting the memory of the deceased.

The majority of the searches and interrogations have been conducted in the states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Luebcke's murder has sparked a nationwide discussion over the threat of right-wing extremism in Germany.

