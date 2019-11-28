Germany Expects 'European Solutions' to Shape 5G Internet - Foreign Minister

Europe needs to come up with its own solutions rather than depend on others to build the fifth-generation (5G) internet network, Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Europe needs to come up with its own solutions rather than depend on others to build the fifth-generation (5G) internet network, Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

The United States has been pushing Europe to shut out Chinese telecom giant Huawei from helping it build the wireless technology, claiming that its equipment would come with "back doors" that allow spying.

"Discussions around 5G demonstrate where we are right today. It is basically about whom we can trust with our data security. I am in favor of supporting European solutions, instead of being technologically dependent on others," Maas said at a security conference in Berlin.

The international conference was organized and aired by Bonn-based Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, one of the oldest political foundations in Germany, to look at the EU foreign and security policies.

Germany together with other European countries is preparing to roll out the high-speed 5G network that will allow their governments to exchange secrets faster. London said it would restrict Huawei from supplying core parts of the technology, while Berlin is still mulling its own 5G security criteria.