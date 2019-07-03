Germany Fines Facebook $2.3Mln for Breaching Transparency Law

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Germany's Federal Office of Justice said Tuesday it had issued Facebook with a 2 million euro ($2.3 million) fine for failing to meet transparency rules about tackling offensive content.

The Irish branch of the US-based website has been obligated under a German law to submit reports every six months on how it handles complaints about illegal content.

"The number of complaints was underreported. This distorted the public's idea of how widespread illegal content is and how the social network deals with it," a press release read.

The German authority said Facebook had two methods of flagging content. Complaints reported through one of them were reflected in the report for the first half of 2018. This method is easily overlooked, it said.

Facebook can appeal the decision. The networking giant said that 1,704 pieces of content had been reported by 886 users between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018. As a result, 362 items were blocked or deleted.