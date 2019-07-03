UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Fines Facebook $2.3Mln For Breaching Transparency Law

Daniyal Sohail 3 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Germany Fines Facebook $2.3Mln for Breaching Transparency Law

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Germany's Federal Office of Justice said Tuesday it had issued Facebook with a 2 million euro ($2.3 million) fine for failing to meet transparency rules about tackling offensive content.

The Irish branch of the US-based website has been obligated under a German law to submit reports every six months on how it handles complaints about illegal content.

"The number of complaints was underreported. This distorted the public's idea of how widespread illegal content is and how the social network deals with it," a press release read.

The German authority said Facebook had two methods of flagging content. Complaints reported through one of them were reflected in the report for the first half of 2018. This method is easily overlooked, it said.

Facebook can appeal the decision. The networking giant said that 1,704 pieces of content had been reported by 886 users between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018. As a result, 362 items were blocked or deleted.

Related Topics

Facebook German Fine Germany Ireland Euro January June 2018 Million

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

1 hour ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

18 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

18 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

18 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.