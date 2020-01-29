Germany Gifts Ukraine $154,000 Worth of Border Control Tech

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Wednesday that it had received from Germany $154,000 worth of technology used to detect forged documents as part of an international assistance program

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Wednesday that it had received from Germany $154,000 worth of technology used to detect forged documents as part of an international assistance program.

"The Federal Police of Germany handed over to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine video spectral comparators, microscopes, computers and other equipment...

for document examination and forgery detection," the Ukrainian agency said.

The technology will be used to equip the border service's main forensic lab to bring Ukraine into line with the border control standards of the European Union, which it hopes to join.

Last year, the United States gave Ukrainian border guards advanced technology to enhance the country's maritime border security and allow it to comply with EU and NATO requirements.