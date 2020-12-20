MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) on Saturday told the Bild newspaper that a number of companies and institutions in Germany were using software developed by the SolarWinds tech company, whose clients including the US government agencies, had been hit by a massive hacker attack.

"BSI is aware that German companies and agencies are using SolarWinds software," a BSI spokeswoman said in an interview with the newspaper, adding that as of now the number of cyberattacks' victims in Germany was "insignificant".

According to another German media outlet, Handelsblatt, the SolarWinds developer's clients include Deutsche Telekom and Siemens.

Both companies said they did not suffer from any hacker attack.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that hundreds of US federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind it but provided no evidence to back the allegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted these allegations.