Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:17 PM

Infinix invites all to predict PSL match winners and get a chance to win PSL 8 tickets!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Pakistan’s leading selling smartphone brand, Infinix, has stepped up to give fans a chance to watch PSL matches for free. All that is required to do is to correctly predict the winners of ongoing PSL matches onto Infinix Facebook page and increasing their chances of winning PSL tickets via lucky drawer taking place on Infinix Facebook page as well.

As PSL 8 is heating up with nail-biting competitions, Infinix brings fans a unique opportunity to be a part of this legacy. Starting from today, in this out of the box contest, fans have to simply guess and comment the winner of the ongoing matches of PSL 8 on the Facebook page of Infinix. Those who guessed the right winner will enter the Lucky Draw.

The winner(s) of the exciting Lucky Draw will get to witness the live cricketing clash of PSL 8 final playoffs and finale as well.

CEO Infinix, Mr. Joe Hu, urged the fans not to miss out on the opportunity of winning exclusive tickets to PSL 8 matches: " Infinix also aims to provide fans with innovative experiences & cherish able memories. This time around, we're thrilled to offer a chance to watch the best teams in action at PSL 8. We're eager to see who comes out on top in our lucky drawer."

Stay tuned to Infinix's Facebook page and find out more about this lucky drawer. In addition to this, there will be more surprises and gifts to make this cricket season worth remembering.

