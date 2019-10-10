UrduPoint.com
Get Ready To Experience The Evolution Of Photography With OPPO Reno2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:26 PM

Get Ready to Experience The Evolution Of Photography with OPPO Reno2

With the advent of the Reno2 Series, OPPO is all set to bring you the next generation in mobile devices

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) With the advent of the Reno2 Series, OPPO is all set to bring you the next generation in mobile devices. The Reno2 series featuring upgrades in every aspect, is sure to blow you away. The recent promotions for the Reno 2 boast specifications like the multifunction quad camera, which will definitely empower creativity and allow consumers to experience a whole new digitally superior world in the palm of their hands.

Among the new key features, some of the most intriguing are the 5x Hybrid Zoom and the up to 20x Digital Zoom. Theseallow consumers to choose different angles for video creation with various focal lengths while achieving super-clear results. To add to all that, there is also the video stabilization feature which works hand-in-hand with the Hybrid & Digital zoom to make shaky videos a thing of the past.

The exciting new Ultra Dark Mode allowsusers to clearly capture clear scenes even in the darkest alleys. And for the cherry on top, OPPO Reno 2 packs the World’sFirst Pop Up Camera with the Bokeh Effect Video where you can blur the background and highlight the main characters,resulting in the perfect cinematic effect.

With all this and so much more, it’s easy to see why the Reno2 has been able to build up so much hype. There is no doubt that is going to be a must have when it launches. So, if you’re in the market for a new phone, keep an eye out for the Reno2. The launch for OPPO Reno2 Series will be on the 17th of October in Lahore. You don’t want to miss out!

