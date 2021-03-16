UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Get Ready To Get Your Hands On The Fastest Charging Smartphone In Pakistan, Realme 7 Pro With 65W SuperDart Charge Now Offered For PKR 49,999 Only.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:03 PM

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest charging smartphone in Pakistan, realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart charge now offered for PKR 49,999 only.

The young and trendsetting smartphone brand, realme works hard to bring the best quality phone at the best price for its fans

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16rd March, 2021) The young and trendsetting smartphone brand, realme works hard to bring the best quality phone at the best price for its fans. The brand had launched its fastest charging 65W SuperDart Charge phone, realme 7 Pro last year that became one of the best-selling smartphones from the brand in no time. realme has reduced the price for its fastest charging phone to only PKR 49,999 for its young audience.
The number series is one of the most selling smartphones from realme. realme 7 Pro was launched as the fastest charging phone in Pakistan with 65W SuperDart Charge. It charges the phone battery to a complete 100% in only 34 minutes. 7 Pro comes with high-end features such as the 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with upgraded 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Fullscreen, making it trendy and up-to-date with the youth style.

7 Pro was the first smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

realme’s number series is the flagship series from the brand that provides high-end features and the latest technology in a trendy style to its young audience. realme 7 Pro was a hot seller and was soon followed by realme 7i, the latest model from the number series to expand the horizons of success for the brand. The phones from the brand have always been accompanied by multiple AIoT and Category N products, promoting a trendy and youthful style of the customer.
With the ‘Dare to Leap’ vision, realme concentrates on the leap forward technology and cutting edge designs with enhanced software and inspiring hardware, enlightening the youth towards a more fashionable lifestyle. So get ready and do not miss this chance to grab your fastest charging realme 7 Pro at an exclusive price of only PKR 49,999 now before it sells out!

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Young Price Pakistani Rupee From Best

Recent Stories

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

12 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

36 minutes ago

29 countries to showcase their heritage at 18th Sh ..

36 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.