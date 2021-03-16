Get ready to get your hands on the fastest charging smartphone in Pakistan, realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart charge now offered for PKR 49,999 only.

The young and trendsetting smartphone brand, realme works hard to bring the best quality phone at the best price for its fans

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16rd March, 2021) realme had launched its fastest charging 65W SuperDart Charge phone, realme 7 Pro last year that became one of the best-selling smartphones from the brand in no time. realme has reduced the price for its fastest charging phone to only PKR 49,999 for its young audience.

The number series is one of the most selling smartphones from realme. realme 7 Pro was launched as the fastest charging phone in Pakistan with 65W SuperDart Charge. It charges the phone battery to a complete 100% in only 34 minutes. 7 Pro comes with high-end features such as the 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with upgraded 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Fullscreen, making it trendy and up-to-date with the youth style.

7 Pro was the first smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

realme’s number series is the flagship series from the brand that provides high-end features and the latest technology in a trendy style to its young audience. realme 7 Pro was a hot seller and was soon followed by realme 7i, the latest model from the number series to expand the horizons of success for the brand. The phones from the brand have always been accompanied by multiple AIoT and Category N products, promoting a trendy and youthful style of the customer.

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ vision, realme concentrates on the leap forward technology and cutting edge designs with enhanced software and inspiring hardware, enlightening the youth towards a more fashionable lifestyle. So get ready and do not miss this chance to grab your fastest charging realme 7 Pro at an exclusive price of only PKR 49,999 now before it sells out!