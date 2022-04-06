UrduPoint.com

Get Ready To Witness The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro – Launching With An Industry’s First Fiberglass Leather Design

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Get Ready to Witness the Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro – Launching with an Industry’s First Fiberglass Leather Design

OPPO the global technology innovator is set to unleash its most anticipated smartphone, the OPPO F21 Pro on April 11th, 2022

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022) OPPO the global technology innovator is set to unleash its most anticipated smartphone, the OPPO F21 Pro on April 11th, 2022. The new F21 Pro is about to unleash multiple “Pakistan’s first” technology that brings smartphone experience to new heights. This new addition is crafted with industry’s first integrated fiberglass leather design paired up with an eye-striking sunset orange hue to refresh the color philosophy. Its unique flat-edge design steals the show for its aesthetically pleasing appearance.

The fantastic design of the new OPPO F21 Pro is a result of the company’s continuous efforts to optimize and lead the CMF (Color, Material and Finishes) technology. To reflect the self-expression of the youth, the upcoming OPPO F Series revolutionized the design language of OPPO F Series with a bold oversized camera setup, refined flat-edge design, vibrant Sunset Orange color and the flagship leatherette material. This season, OPPO has also adopted colors onto their palette and brought them out into technology in a strikingly bold and vibrant way.

To celebrate the design concept of the OPPO F21 Pro, OPPO has partnered with the talented young artists Noor-un-Nahar and Areeba Siddique, the representatives of the next generation art creators to explore the seasonal color palette, and a fusion of ideas.

The idea of the art pieces was extracted from the wild imaginations of the talented children at the Agosh Orphanage by Al Khidmat-Foundation.

Building on the idea of “Fusion is Fantastic”, the children at Agosh learned how to fuse colors, textures, and styles into creating their own original art pieces, and express themselves freely.

Furthermore, the art pieces co-created by the artists and the children at the orphanage was further crafted into the creation of “The Fantastic Box”. OPPO sophisticatedly designed ‘The Fantastic Box’ to spread the word of harmony and love among the people by encouraging the efforts made by these young heroes that has been witnessed in the heart-warming artwork.

In the spirit of the Ramadan, OPPO hopes to pass down the artistic freedom and share the joyous moments to more people. The company believes in the power of the next generation and wants the world to see how talented the youth can be. OPPO has always pushed avenues for its users to communicate with one another in a language of love, art and kindness.

Building on the legacy of the classic OPPO F series, the company continues to explore and innovate with new technologies and aesthetics. OPPO F21 Pro launch will reinforce the company’s dedication to art and technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Young Orange Lead Hue April Oppo From Share Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

21 minutes ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from Ch ..

Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from China

33 minutes ago
 Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight ..

Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight against COVID-19

33 minutes ago
 Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankar ..

Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankara killing

33 minutes ago
 UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far sh ..

UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far short of genocide'

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.