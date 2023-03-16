UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Performance in Pakistan

The mobile gaming market in Pakistan is booming, and everyone from kids to young adults can't get enough of games like PUBG and Candy Crush

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023) The mobile gaming market in Pakistan is booming, and everyone from kids to young adults can't get enough of games like PUBG and Candy Crush. To truly enjoy these games, scroll through social media, binge-watch movies and use a smartphone with uninterrupted experience, you need a smartphone that can keep up. That's where vivo comes in with its best smartphones with powerful performance.

vivo V25e

vivo V25e is perfect for those worried about battery life. With its 6nm G99 processor and 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge, you will not have to worry about losing a winning battle due to battery issues. Plus, the All-Round Audio Enhancement feature will make your gaming and movie streaming experience incredible.

vivo V25 5G

vivo V25 5G is perfect for users who need a big screen with high resolution to watch details in movies and keep track of opponents while gaming. With its 6.44-inch FHD+ screen and 90Hz Ultra Vision Screen, you won't miss a beat. And with the 6nm 5G D900 processor and Extended RAM 3.0, you'll have a seamless user experience. The vivo V25 5G has a 4500mAh battery that allows users to use their device for a long time.

vivo X80
For an absolute gaming beast, look no further than the vivo X80.

Its massive 4500mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge ensure you won't have to take any unnecessary breaks during your gaming sessions. And with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, you'll have an Android smartphone that can handle games with ease and so much more.

vivo Y35
Last but not least, the vivo Y35 provides stellar performance and an astounding user experience on a phone. With its large 5000mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge, you won't have to worry about running out of juice mid-game. Moreover, the Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 680 a 6nm platform with four A73 cores and four A53 cores operating at up to 2.4GHz, is the brain of the Y35. It also features Esports Mode in Ultra Game Mode will take your gameplay to the next level.

Investing in a smartphone that can keep up with your mobile user needs is always worth it. With features like quicker screens, more memory and storage, and more powerful processors, these vivo phones will provide the flagship level of energy. So don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on these all-rounder smartphones!

