Get Your Hands on the OPPO A9 2020 Starting 28th September 2019

The first sale of the most awaited OPPO A Series 2020 across Pakistan is all set for the 28th of September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2019) The first sale of the most awaited OPPO A Series 2020 across Pakistan is all set for the 28th of September. OPPO A9 2020 is the brand’s latest offering for the country’s mid-range smartphone market at a price of PKR 45,999/-. It aims to take your smartphone experience to a whole new level. With its 8 GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, and Snapdragon 665 processor, the phone promises to revolutionize gaming in Pakistan.

It’s a phone for young, motivated consumers who are eager to connect with the world, discover more fun and explore their curiosity. Its impressively versatile camera technology broadens users’ creative horizons, and the handset offers an immersive entertainment experience.

Ali Kakvi, Marketing Director OPPO Pakistan said, ‘Nationwide sales of OPPO A9 are about to kick off. The new smartphone promises users more than just a communication device. We are proud to bring to our customers another one-of-its-kind smartphone to redefine their gaming experience with its powerful performance and affordable price’.

The new model has four large cores (Cortex-A73) + 4 small cores (Cortex-A53). LPDDR 4x dual-

channel memory boasts 100% peak performance and 50% improved energy efficiency compared to LPDDR 3. The handset’s UFS 2.1 storage has a continuous read performance that’s been improved by 61% compared to EMMC 5.1.

OPPO A9 is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT screen and a waterdrop-style notch design with the screen-to-body ratio of 89%, and with toughened Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3+. The new waterdrop screen is 31.4% smaller in overall area compared to the previous generation, for a better look and user experience.

The gaming phone also sports dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, all of which adds to the ultimate gaming experience you can desire.

OPPO is an ever-evolving global smartphone brand dedicated to delivering customers the most

extraordinary experience through innovative technology, meticulous design and camera expertise