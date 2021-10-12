UrduPoint.com

Get Your Realme C21Y On Daraz Exclusively For PKR 20,999/- Before The Flash Sale Ends Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:36 AM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021) The realme C-Series has always brought affordability and top-notch features together. Now, there’s another variant that’s come at an ultra-affordable price – the realme C21Y that costs PKR 20,999/- on Daraz exclusively during the flash sale.

While the flash sale has just begun, people can flock to the Daraz website and get their hands on the realme C21Y now. The flash sale ends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.


realme C21Y takes the C-Series range even higher – with specifications that eclipse other smartphones and a price that makes it a winning bid in its segment.

For PKR 20,999/-, realme fans can get a Unisoc T610 Gaming Processor, a 5,000 mAh Mega Battery, a 13MP AI Triple Camera couple with a 5MP AI Selfie Camera, a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen and 4GB + 64GB of storage space.
The realme C21Y will be specially unveiled by VideoWaliSarkar at a live session on YouTube on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 07:00 pm, while an exclusive flash sale has kicked-off on Daraz

.
Unisoc T610 Octa-core 12nm processor – Perfect for Gaming
With the Unisoc T610 processor inside, realme C21Y is the most powerful phone in this segment.

Unisoc T610 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz.
13MP AI Triple Camera — Super Nightscape mode
The realme C21Y comes with a 13 MP AI Triple Camera which has the ability to give you images zoomed 4x.

The camera allows for users to get bright images even in low-light and dark surroundings. This allows the device to provide the best images and supersedes them in terms of brightness, details and colors.
5,000mAh Mega Batter –Never Tires
The 5,000mAh massive battery on the realme C21Y gives you hours of gaming, playtime and watch time – so you can delve into all your favourite activities round-the-clock.

Your realme C21Y will keep you entertained as long as you feel the need for it.


6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen
When it comes to realme providing the best of the best for its consumers, the display is no less important than any other feature.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Large Display. This allows for the screen to body ratio to be as high as 89.5%. The design makes it well suited for gamers, content creators – just perfect for the TikTok generation.
TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification
TUV Rheinland is the insignia of safety and quality.

When a device carries the stamp of TUV Rheinland, it means the device has undergone several endurance tests, after which they have gained the stamp. realme C21Y bears that loudly being one of the most reliable, top-quality products in its price range.

