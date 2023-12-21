Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) The users across the globe have raised concerns as the renowned social networking site X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced a significant service outage.

International media outlets reported widespread complaints about the service disruption, impacting both the microblogging website and its mobile application.

The users began encountering issues around 11 AM, with reports highlighting the unavailability of regular tweets and, instead, a message displaying 'WELCOME TO YOUR TIMELINE' was observed, indicating a substantial problem with the platform.

Down Detector, a website that monitors online service disruptions, recorded an astonishing 70,000 complaints from users worldwide, highlighting the widespread impact of the service disruption on X.

The sheer volume of complaints underscores the magnitude of the issue faced by the social networking giant.

This is not the first instance of X experiencing service disruptions this year. Prior incidents were reported in March and July, indicating a recurring challenge for the platform in maintaining seamless service for its vast user base.

The latest outage has left users and industry experts speculating about the root cause and the potential implications for X's reputation and user trust. The company is yet to provide an official statement addressing the service disruption, leaving users eagerly awaiting information on the resolution of the issue and steps taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.