Global Experts Share Mobile Camera Trends 2022

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Global Experts share Mobile Camera Trends 2022

Counterpoint Research holds an industry event where TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK discuss innovation happening today and beyond

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021) Experts from the field of imaging technology and leading industry analyst discussed the evolving camera systems and mobile camera trends at the “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk” webinar.


The leading technology research firm Counterpoint, had arranged this webinar included guest speakers from TECNO, a globally eminent smartphone brand focusing emerging markets; Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies; and DXOMARK, an internationally renowned testing agency specializing in cameras, audio, displays, and batteries for consumer electronics.
Mobile camera trends such as the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms, light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, continuous Lossless Zoom has been highlighted by these industry players.

Hosted by Counterpoint Research’s Peter Richardson, VP of Research, the webinar included four speakers Tarun Pathak, Hervé Macudzinski, Pan Xuebao, and Jimmy Hsu.
Tarun Pathak, research director for smartphones at Counterpoint, stressed upon the growing mid-end smartphones across both developed and emerging markets like Africa, Latin America and India.

He said, “the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms is allowing brands to deliver great imaging experiences across all smartphone price points.”
Jimmy Hsu, Senior Product Manager of TECNO Image Technology, mentioned that “demand for more diverse features and personalization could drive demand for ToF (time of flight) and DVS (dynamic vision sensor).

This will help smartphone to outperform specialized cameras.” He explained how TECNO already focuses on personalization, with advanced dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in Africa, Pakistan and other regions.

He also highlighted recent achievements and breakthroughs regarding light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, zoom and high-resolution – powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor Shift and telescopic lenses.


He promised some of these new technologies are slated for TECNO’s new products in 2022. Mr. Hsu emphasized that “TECNO always aims to provide an excellent photo and video experience through constant innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.”
DXOMARK’s Hervé Macudzinski, Image Science Director and Product Owner of DXOMARK spoke about how “the changing technologies in smartphone cameras are enabling users with professional photography skills to capture DSLR quality images”.

Further, he sees low-light imaging as a priority for devices in the highly competitive $400-$600 price bands – where significant improvements can be made.
Furthermore, Samsung Electronics’ VP and Head of R&D, Pan Xuebao, believes “We’re close to the point where smartphone brands can now deliver DSLR-grade photography in the hands of customers.” He mentioned Samsung’s Tetra and Nona technology in bringing great performance across both bright and low light conditions.
The webinar was joined by media representatives and industry players from Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US, sharing their questions with the speakers on topics that interest tech-savvy mobile users and photo enthusiasts globally.
The webinar highlighted future mobile camera imaging technology trends and set expectations of the application of these imaging technologies for global markets and consumers, paving the way for further long-term smartphone imaging developments.

